      Asuran Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers On Day 1

      By Staff
      |

      Asuran, featuring powerhouse performer Dhanush and Mollywood star Manju Warrier in the lead, arrived in theatres today (October 4), receiving rave reviews from the target audience. The Vetrimaaran-directed movie also impressed critics with its mind-blowing presentation and gripping screenplay. Now, here is some bad news for the 'D Army'. In a shocking development, Asuran has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, and is available for 'free download'. The general feeling is that the leak is going to affect the movie's box office collections big time, which makes things even more disturbing.

      Needless to say, Dhanush fans are upset about Asuran falling prey to piracy and have asked the authorities to take action against those behind the heinous crime. They have also asked movie buffs to refrain from accessing the leaked/pirated version.

      Meanwhile, Asuran has taken social media by storm.

      Puvan Raj @PuvanRaj20

      Puvan Raj @PuvanRaj20

      #Asuran @dhanushkraja

      it takes everything to do this kind of role which in first half most of the time dhanush won't be there , like there and here, which shows that he has given so much of space to other actor's and characters establishment! One of his best 🔥

      Adithya Goud @pro_adhitya

      Adithya Goud @pro_adhitya

      The best origin movie till date.

      Dhanush Delivers Oscar worthy performance.

      Vetrimaran done anth worldcinema

      Interval block of #Asuran is worth the price of a ticket,all other scenes are bonus/Asurathanamaana vettai once again from

      @dhanushkraja

      @gvprakash

      lit with his music 💥

      Gopi@venki @Gopivenki5

      Gopi@venki @Gopivenki5

      2nd Off Full Mass

      @dhanushkraja

      Vera Level Acting 👍

      @gvprakash

      Bgm Goosebumps 😎Finally Dir

      @VetriMaaran

      Sure Again National Award #Asuran Movie 👍 Last Full Film Holding Only

      @dhanushkraja

      Acting Semma

      What A Man😍 Hats off Hole Team 🙏

      sridevi sreedhar @sridevisreedhar

      sridevi sreedhar @sridevisreedhar

      And that's why @dhanushkraja

      is THE best actor in Tamil cinema! What a unmatchable performance ? #Asuran is riveting, raw, gritty and gripping. A solid film high on both its craft and storytelling 👍👍👍

      @VetriMaaran @theVcreations

      × Kettavan Memes ×@kettavan_Memes

      × Kettavan Memes ×@kettavan_Memes

      #Asuran 1st Half Over - Not Even a Single Sec Got Bored.. Truely a Vetrimaran things.. Whattey a Screenplay... Dhanush U are gem of Tamil Cinema.. GVP's BGM Kickassss.. Waiting for Another Half 😎

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      Read more about: asuran dhanush
      Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 18:12 [IST]
