    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Asuran On Amazon Prime: Dhanush Starrer Impresses Fans; Will This Create A Problem for Senior Hero?

      By
      |

      Asuran, featuring powerhouse performer Dhanush and Mollywood star Manju Warrier in the lead, hit screens on October 4, 2019 and emerged as a big hit. Now, the Vetrimaaran-helmed film is in the limelight for a terrific reason. Asuran, which arrived on Amazon Prime a couple of days ago, has taken social media by storm with movie buffs calling it a masterpiece. Some fans have also praised Manju Warrier for doing justice to a challenging role while praising her chemistry with Dhanush.

      Here we present before you some of the top reactions to Asuran.

      kamal @kamalinbally

      kamal @kamalinbally

      Yesterday I watched Asuran in Amazon prime

      Brilliant acting by ammu.

      Can't believe rachasan school ponnu.Keep it up sister.

      All the best for your future projects.

      One of your brother.

      @Ammu_Abhirami

      Hem@_n@v @AwaitingforBest

      Hem@_n@v @AwaitingforBest

      Still in #Asuran hangover. Took on an Emotional ride. Every character especially #Sivaswami is gonna stay for long time

      @dhanushkraja

      Wat an actor you are👏👏

      BGM is excellent

      @gvprakash

      Watched it twice.Thanks to Amazon prime

      Good movies doesn't have language barrier!!

      Dr. Bohra, MD, AIRD. @Vasheegaran

      Dr. Bohra, MD, AIRD. @Vasheegaran

      Time for the Best of the best of 2019!!! #Asuran in Amazon Prime!!! This is my fourth time.. still goosebumps every scene! Dhanush - Vetrimaaran definitely the best of best combo!!!

      Hemanth kumar @HemanthKumarSH8

      Hemanth kumar @HemanthKumarSH8

      Finally, the wait is over. Just watched #asuran on #amazonprimevideo "ena soldrathunae theriyala" moment during my review after watching the climax smile.!! Was totally awestruck 😶.. One word is wat i told -

      @dhanushkraja

      Vera level BGM💫🎻🥁

      @gvprakash

      🖤

      Interestingly, Asuran is being remade in Telugu with senior hero Venkatesh in the lead. The buzz is that the Tollywood version is going to be as hard-hitting as the original movie and this has piqued the piqued the curiosity big time.

      Many feel that the positive response to Asuran might put pressure on the makers of the Telugu version, indirectly creating a problem for Venkatesh.

      Asuran Box Office Verdict: Dhanush Starrer Is A Blockbuster!

      Read more about: asuran dhanush
