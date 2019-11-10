Asuran On Amazon Prime: Dhanush Starrer Impresses Fans; Will This Create A Problem for Senior Hero?

Asuran, featuring powerhouse performer Dhanush and Mollywood star Manju Warrier in the lead, hit screens on October 4, 2019 and emerged as a big hit. Now, the Vetrimaaran-helmed film is in the limelight for a terrific reason. Asuran, which arrived on Amazon Prime a couple of days ago, has taken social media by storm with movie buffs calling it a masterpiece. Some fans have also praised Manju Warrier for doing justice to a challenging role while praising her chemistry with Dhanush.

Here we present before you some of the top reactions to Asuran.

kamal @kamalinbally Yesterday I watched Asuran in Amazon prime Brilliant acting by ammu. Can't believe rachasan school ponnu.Keep it up sister. All the best for your future projects. One of your brother. @Ammu_Abhirami Hem@_n@v @AwaitingforBest Still in #Asuran hangover. Took on an Emotional ride. Every character especially #Sivaswami is gonna stay for long time @dhanushkraja Wat an actor you are👏👏 BGM is excellent @gvprakash Watched it twice.Thanks to Amazon prime Good movies doesn't have language barrier!! Dr. Bohra, MD, AIRD. @Vasheegaran Time for the Best of the best of 2019!!! #Asuran in Amazon Prime!!! This is my fourth time.. still goosebumps every scene! Dhanush - Vetrimaaran definitely the best of best combo!!! Hemanth kumar @HemanthKumarSH8 Finally, the wait is over. Just watched #asuran on #amazonprimevideo "ena soldrathunae theriyala" moment during my review after watching the climax smile.!! Was totally awestruck 😶.. One word is wat i told - @dhanushkraja Vera level BGM💫🎻🥁 @gvprakash 🖤

Interestingly, Asuran is being remade in Telugu with senior hero Venkatesh in the lead. The buzz is that the Tollywood version is going to be as hard-hitting as the original movie and this has piqued the piqued the curiosity big time.

Many feel that the positive response to Asuran might put pressure on the makers of the Telugu version, indirectly creating a problem for Venkatesh.

