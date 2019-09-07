Asuran Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow: Dhanush Shares The Good News

The versatile and talented Dhanush is arguably one of the most successful actors in Kollywood. The 36-year-old is loved by all and sundry due to his charming screen presence and humble nature. Now, here is some awesome news for the Maari hero's fans. In an exciting development, 'D' recently confirmed that the eagerly awaited Asuran trailer will be unveiled tomorrow (September 8, 2019) and this took social media by storm.

While sharing that good news, Dhanush released an intense new poster and this added to the buzz surrounding Asuran.

Asuran, featuring Dhanush in a massy new avatar, has been directed by ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran and this is one of its biggest highlights. The film is likely to feature several top-notch action sequences, which might leave fans spellbound.

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have collaborated for three critically acclaimed films (Polladhavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai) and proved their mettle. As such, fans have high expectations from Asuran.

Asuran features Mollywood actress Manju Warrier as the leading lady and marks her Kollywood debut. Actors Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj and Aadukalam Naren too are a part of the cast. Asuran is slated to hit screens on October 4, 2019.

Coming back to Dhanush, he was last seen in the masala-entertainer Maari 2, which failed to live up to expectations. The film, featuring the popular 'Rowdy Baby' number, could not impress critics and this resulted in its downfall. Let's hope Asuran helps him taste success again, silencing his critics in style.