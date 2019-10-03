    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Asuran Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About Dhanush And Vetrimaaran's Film

      Dhanush, last seen in the underwhelming Maari 2, is back with his latest release Asuran, slated to hit screens today (October 4). The movie, directed by ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran, has grabbed the attention of the target audience, which is an encouraging sign. Asuran features 'D' in a fierce new avatar that might help him give strong proof of his abilities as a performer. It stars Malayalam actress Manju Warrier as the leading lady, marking her Kollywood debut. Prakash Raj, Ammu Abhirami, Pasupathy and Aadukalam Naren too are a part of Asuran.

      A while ago, Vetrimaaran had said that Asuran revolves around the 'aftermath' of a brutal murder, and might prove to be a 'different cinematic experience' for fans.

      The first shows of Asuran are set to begin, much to the delight of cinema lovers. Here is the Twitter review.

      asuran dhanush
      Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 4, 2019
