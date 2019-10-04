Asuran Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About Dhanush And Vetrimaaran's Film

Dhanush, last seen in the underwhelming Maari 2, is back with his latest release Asuran, slated to hit screens today (October 4). The movie, directed by ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran, has grabbed the attention of the target audience, which is an encouraging sign. Asuran features 'D' in a fierce new avatar that might help him give strong proof of his abilities as a performer. It stars Malayalam actress Manju Warrier as the leading lady, marking her Kollywood debut. Prakash Raj, Ammu Abhirami, Pasupathy and Aadukalam Naren too are a part of Asuran.

A while ago, Vetrimaaran had said that Asuran revolves around the 'aftermath' of a brutal murder, and might prove to be a 'different cinematic experience' for fans.

The first shows of Asuran are set to begin, much to the delight of cinema lovers. Here is the Twitter review.

Rajan @imRajan8_ Next Year Oscar award, National Award, Filmfare South, SIIMA, last but not the least The honourable Vijay Award - best actor going to be @dhanushkrajaAsuran - 🔥🔥🔥 #AsuranReview #Asuran #AsuranDay #AsuranFDFS Md Hussain S @ItsHusanyS Done #Asuran it's a pakka mass movie, vera level action @dhanushkraja is a never seen Avatar perf, really he can blow ur mind 👌 @VetriMaaran a director par excellence, I think this kind of cinema can only made in tamil & those who dare to attempt really a gut feel #AsuranReview Rowdy ✌️Sir @RowdySir #Asuran 1st half - Raththam therikka, puzhudhi parakka Nellai boomiyil oru revenge - survival drama 👌 @VetriMaaran - @dhanushkraja do it yet again. Solid so far.. Ken Karunaas and @Iamteejaymelody are a revelation 👌 @gvprakash unleashes all his background scoring talents👌 Unknown Boy @Masood_RulezB #Asuran Interval : Goosebumps..!!! Leaving some slow portions it's a highly engaging Asura mass film till now. No unwanted heroic scenes 👌#Dhanush Take a Bow Man..!! Brillant Waiting for an equally good 2nd Half

