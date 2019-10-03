Asuran Will Not Have Early Morning Shows In Tamil Nadu, Dhanush Fans Disappointed

suran, featuring versatile actor Dhanush in the lead, is set to hit screens tomorrow (October 4), much to the delight of countless fans. The film, helmed by ace director Vetrimaaran, has created a fair deal of buzz amongst the target audience, which is a positive development. Now, the action-drama is in the limelight for a shocking reason. According to reports, Asuran will not have early morning shows in Tamil Nadu, which might leave Dhanush fans heartbroken.

The general feeling is that Asuran does not have early morning shows as it is not really a mass movie. Moreover, the buzz is not as strong as expected. Either way, trade experts feel that this is not a major setback as the film might still do well if it enjoys a positive WOM.

In case, you did not know, Asuran features Dhanush in a raw and intense avatar that has piqued the curiosity. It stars Mollywood's 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier as the female lead, marking her Kollywood debut. Recently, she told a leading daily that she signed Asuran as she is a big fan of the Dhanush and Vetrimaaran combination.

"I have seen all of Dhanush's movies with great enthusiasm. It is the same with Vetrimaaran's movies. All of Vetrimaaran's movies have strong cinematic narratives that have grabbed attention across the world," Manju Warrier had said.

Actors Prakash Raj, Balaji Sakthivel and Ammu Abhirami too are a part of Asuran.

Vetrimaaran and Dhanush's last movie Vada Chennai, released in 2018, received rave reviews from all quarters and fared reasonably well at the box office. As such, fans have high expectations from Asuran.

Meanwhile, once Asuran arrives in theatres, Dhanush is likely to turn his attention to Pattas, marking his first collaboration with Mehreen Pirzada. He also has a movie with Petta filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj in his kitty. The long-delayed Enai Noki Paayum Thota too might hit screens in the near future.