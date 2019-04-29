English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Avengers Endgame Chennai Box Office Collections 3 Days: Marvel's Movie Beats Viswasam And Petta

    By
    |

    Last year, Avengers Infinity war became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when it opened to a thunderous response at the box office and left fans asking for more. The movie's success showcased that India is a big market for Hollywood films and set the stage for the Avengers Endgame. A year later, the magnum opus is ruling the box office. Avengers Endgame hit screens on Friday (April 26, 2019) and opened to a terrific response at the Chennai box office. Here is the complete report.

    A Terrific First Weekend

    According to the latest reports, Avengers Endgame raked in nearly Rs 4 crore in three days and ended its first weekend on a glorious note. The film has outperformed Tamil biggies such as Viswasam and Petta which is quite a big achievement.

    Avengers Mania Runs Wild

    Avengers Endgame has taken social media by storm for all the right reasons. Most fans have called it an emotional and satisfying end to a long journey while praising the performances. Marvel buffs have also urged fellow moviegoers from giving out spoilers. In fact, such is the craze around the film and the Avengers Endgame trend is unlikely to die down anytime soon.

    Tamil Version Gets Mixed Reviews

    Interestingly, the Tamil dubbed version of Avengers Endgame has received mixed reviews with most fans criticising Vijay Sethupathi for failing to do justice to Robert Downey Jr's dubbing. Many in the industry feel that the film's weekend collections would have been even better had the Tamil version lived up to expectations.

    The Way Ahead...

    Avengers Endgame is likely to remain the king of the Chennai box office for the next few days as there are no big Kollywood movies lined up for release in the near future. The film might, however, slow down once Sivakarthikeyan and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara's Mr Local hits screens later this month.

    So, did you watch Avengers Endgame over the weekend? Did it live up to expectations? Comments, please!

    Avengers Endgame Twitter Review; Here's What Fans Have To Say About The Multi-starrer Fantasy Film

    Read more about: avengers endgame
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue