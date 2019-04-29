Avengers Endgame Chennai Box Office Collections 3 Days: Marvel's Movie Beats Viswasam And Petta
Last year, Avengers Infinity war became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when it opened to a thunderous response at the box office and left fans asking for more. The movie's success showcased that India is a big market for Hollywood films and set the stage for the Avengers Endgame. A year later, the magnum opus is ruling the box office. Avengers Endgame hit screens on Friday (April 26, 2019) and opened to a terrific response at the Chennai box office. Here is the complete report.
A Terrific First Weekend
According to the latest reports, Avengers Endgame raked in nearly Rs 4 crore in three days and ended its first weekend on a glorious note. The film has outperformed Tamil biggies such as Viswasam and Petta which is quite a big achievement.
Avengers Mania Runs Wild
Avengers Endgame has taken social media by storm for all the right reasons. Most fans have called it an emotional and satisfying end to a long journey while praising the performances. Marvel buffs have also urged fellow moviegoers from giving out spoilers. In fact, such is the craze around the film and the Avengers Endgame trend is unlikely to die down anytime soon.
Tamil Version Gets Mixed Reviews
Interestingly, the Tamil dubbed version of Avengers Endgame has received mixed reviews with most fans criticising Vijay Sethupathi for failing to do justice to Robert Downey Jr's dubbing. Many in the industry feel that the film's weekend collections would have been even better had the Tamil version lived up to expectations.
The Way Ahead...
Avengers Endgame is likely to remain the king of the Chennai box office for the next few days as there are no big Kollywood movies lined up for release in the near future. The film might, however, slow down once Sivakarthikeyan and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara's Mr Local hits screens later this month.
So, did you watch Avengers Endgame over the weekend? Did it live up to expectations? Comments, please!
Avengers Endgame Twitter Review; Here's What Fans Have To Say About The Multi-starrer Fantasy Film