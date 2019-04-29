Avengers Endgame Chennai Box Office Collections 3 Days: Marvel's Movie Beats Viswasam And Petta

A Terrific First Weekend

According to the latest reports, Avengers Endgame raked in nearly Rs 4 crore in three days and ended its first weekend on a glorious note. The film has outperformed Tamil biggies such as Viswasam and Petta which is quite a big achievement.

Avengers Mania Runs Wild

Avengers Endgame has taken social media by storm for all the right reasons. Most fans have called it an emotional and satisfying end to a long journey while praising the performances. Marvel buffs have also urged fellow moviegoers from giving out spoilers. In fact, such is the craze around the film and the Avengers Endgame trend is unlikely to die down anytime soon.

Tamil Version Gets Mixed Reviews

Interestingly, the Tamil dubbed version of Avengers Endgame has received mixed reviews with most fans criticising Vijay Sethupathi for failing to do justice to Robert Downey Jr's dubbing. Many in the industry feel that the film's weekend collections would have been even better had the Tamil version lived up to expectations.

The Way Ahead...

Avengers Endgame is likely to remain the king of the Chennai box office for the next few days as there are no big Kollywood movies lined up for release in the near future. The film might, however, slow down once Sivakarthikeyan and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara's Mr Local hits screens later this month.