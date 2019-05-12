Ayogya Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves Fans Shocked!
With Ayogya, Vishal is back in action and despite the initial few problems that it faced, the film has marked a stylish arrival in the cine halls across the globe. This Vishal movie is a remake of one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. Ayogya was expected to be at par with the original and the first reports say that it hasn't missed out on that target. While the team of Ayogya would be more than excited about the promising reports that the film has been receiving on its opening day, a few other development would have left them and genuine film lovers in a state of shock and unhappiness.
Hit By Piracy
Much like the recent Tamil movies, this highly-awaited film of Vishal too has received a bad news on opening day, with the film being hit by piracy. It has joined the long list of Tamil movies to have affected by piracy.
Full Movie Leaked Online
Shockingly, Ayogya full movie has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrockers and this has happened on the day 1 of its release. This has definitely left the fans shocked.
The Reports
Ayogya has been receiving unanimously positive reports from the theatres. The film is being tagged as a very good mass entertainer and praises have been coming in large numbers for the performance of Vishal.
Will The Collections Be Affected?
Ayogya is one of the big releases of this month and it has the potential to be a blockbuster. Films like Ayogya should be watched from the cine halls with an energetic crowd. Let us hope that Ayogya would bravely overcome the hurdles of piracy and emerge as a superb success at the box office by enjoying a grand run in theatres.