English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ayogya Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves Fans Shocked!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    With Ayogya, Vishal is back in action and despite the initial few problems that it faced, the film has marked a stylish arrival in the cine halls across the globe. This Vishal movie is a remake of one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. Ayogya was expected to be at par with the original and the first reports say that it hasn't missed out on that target. While the team of Ayogya would be more than excited about the promising reports that the film has been receiving on its opening day, a few other development would have left them and genuine film lovers in a state of shock and unhappiness.

    Hit By Piracy

    Much like the recent Tamil movies, this highly-awaited film of Vishal too has received a bad news on opening day, with the film being hit by piracy. It has joined the long list of Tamil movies to have affected by piracy.

    Full Movie Leaked Online

    Shockingly, Ayogya full movie has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrockers and this has happened on the day 1 of its release. This has definitely left the fans shocked.

    The Reports

    Ayogya has been receiving unanimously positive reports from the theatres. The film is being tagged as a very good mass entertainer and praises have been coming in large numbers for the performance of Vishal.

    Will The Collections Be Affected?

    Ayogya is one of the big releases of this month and it has the potential to be a blockbuster. Films like Ayogya should be watched from the cine halls with an energetic crowd. Let us hope that Ayogya would bravely overcome the hurdles of piracy and emerge as a superb success at the box office by enjoying a grand run in theatres.

    Read more about: ayogya vishal
    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 1:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue