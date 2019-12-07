    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ayushmann Khurrana To Star In Ratsasan Hindi Remake? Vishnu Vishal Reacts

      Some time ago, it was reported, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana would be starring in the Hindi remake of Ratsasan and this created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. Now, here is an update about the developing situation. Actor Vishnu Vishal, who starred in the original version, recently spoke about the proposed remake and said that he had no clue about it. He further made it clear that he is not associated with the project in any capacity, whatsoever.

      "I have no idea if Ayushmann Khurrana is acting in the Hindi remake of Raatchasan, as I have sold the Hindi rights to another person one month back. Hence, I am not aware of developments,"(sic) he added.

      In case, you did not know, Ratsasan was a psychological thriller that revolved around the murder of school children. In it, Vishnu Vishal played a cop, impressing all and sundry with his solid performance. It starred Amala Paul as the leading lady, helping her add a new dimension to her career. Upon release, it emerged as a runaway hit at the box office.

      Ratsasan was subsequently remade in Telugu as Rakshasudu, with Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. Just like the Tamil version, the remake too did well at the box office.

      Coming back to Vishnu Vishal, he is working on 'FIR', directed by Manu Anand. The thriller stars Reba Monica John, Manjima Mohan and Raiza Wilson as the leading ladies.

      Some time ago, the 'Katha Nayagan' actor had said that he was excited about doing the movie.

      "After 6 months of script reading, discussions, few injuries, physical training and making a lot of new changes in me, getting back into a set for shoot :):)Feel like a little kid excited to get back to school after his holidays :) let's go!#FIRBegins,"(sic) he had tweeted.

      On the other hand, Ayushmann has Hindi flicks Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo in his kitty.

      Source: Deccan Chronicle

      Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
