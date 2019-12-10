    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bala-Dhruv Vikram's 'Varma' Gearing Up For Release Soon?

      Director Bala's 'Varma' was supposed to be actor Vikram's son Dhruv's debut project. The film, which was the official Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' was dropped due to difference of opinions between the producer and director.

      Director Bala was known as one of the realistic filmmakers in Kollywood. He has given multiple hits like Sethu, Pithamagan, Nandha, Naan Kadavul and Thara Thappattai. His films are regarded as the most original and are known to receive abundant praises from the critics. Bala has given career breakthrough for actors like Vikram, Surya, Arya, Vishal, Varalakshmi, Mottai Rajendran, Janani Iyer, Pooja and GV Prakash.

      Bala's 'Varma', according to the production team did not match exactly with the vibe of 'Arjun Reddy'. The film had the creative touch of Bala's style. Therefore, the film was eventually re-shot with a different director and there was a change in the entire cast and crew except Dhruv.

      Bala, who got completely upset with this, released a statement that read, "I'm forced to safeguard creative freedom. It was my own decision to relieve myself from this project. Considering Dhruv Vikram's future, I would like to end this here."

      The film which was re-shot was named as 'Aditya Varma'. It was directed by Girisaayaa and had Dhruv Vikram, Banita Sandhu and Priya Anand playing the leads. The film hit the screens on November 22 and became an average grosser in box-office.

      The recent talk is that the E4 Entertainment is planning to release Bala's 'Varma' in OTT platform, to recover the losses of the film. It is reported that Netflix might take up this movie for the digital release. An official confirmation on this regard is waiting!

