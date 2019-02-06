Best Of 2018 Results (Tamil): Suriya & Nayanthara Are The Big Winners!

Best Actor

Suriya was chosen as the best actor of 2018 for his sprightly performance in the Vignesh Shivn directorial Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. The popular star secured 50 per cent of the total votes polled and this clearly shows that he is the choice of the masses.

Best Actress

Nayanthara secured 28 per cent of the total votes polled and beat Jyothika to emerge as the 'Best Actress' of 2018. Last year, she delivered solid performances in Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kolamavu Kokila aka CoCo and left the fans asking for more. Her portrayal of the deadly cop Anjali in Imaikkaa Nodigal received rave reviews from all quarters. She also impressed the fans with her gripping portrayal of a girl from a middle-class background in CoCo.

Best Movie

The Vijay starrer Sarkar bagged 56 per cent of the total votes polled and emerged as the 'Best Film' of 2018. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was a political-thriller and featured 'Thalapathy' in the role of a crusader who tries to reform the system. Upon release, it impressed the target audience and raked in the moolah.

Best Villain

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar bagged 37 per cent of the total votes and emerged as the 'Best Villain'. The feisty lady, who played the antagonist in Sarkar, beat the likes of Akshay Kumar and Arjun Sarja to bag the honour. Needless to say, this is a big achievement and proves that she has a bright future.

Best Director

AR Murugadoss, who became the talk of the town because of Sarkar, was adjudged the 'Best Director'. He bagged 56 per cent of the total votes and destroyed the competition.

Best Music Director

Not surprisingly, AR Rahman was adjudged the 'Best Music Director' for his work in Sarkar. The maestro got 56 per cent of the votes and proved that he is the 'Mozart of Madras'.

Best Comedian

The fast-rising Yogi Babu bagged nearly 69 per cent of the total votes polled and emerged as the 'Best Comedian'. Last year, he left us in splits with his goofy antics in Sarkar and CoCo and this seems to have worked wonders for him.

Favourite Movie

Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam was declared the 'Favourite Movie' of 2018 with 44 per cent of the votes. Even though the film was not too successful at the box office, it seems to have clicked with the fans big time.

Best Song

The foot-tapping Sodukku Mela Sodakku number from Thaanaa Serndha Koottam was adjudged the 'Best Song of The Year'. It secured 43 per cent of the votes and dominated the competition.