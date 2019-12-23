Best Of 2019: Which Kollywood Hero Did You Love The Most In 2019?

2019 has indeed been a glorious year for Kollywood cinema! The year saw K-town's stylish heroes giving their best in different genres. Like the saying, "A hero is no braver than an ordinary man, but he is brave five minutes longer," our Kollywood heroes took brave attempts this year to come out of their comfort zone and deliver out of the world performances.

With 2019 wrapping up, let's take a look at Kollywood's most deserving heroes of 2019! What's stopping you? Cast your votes right away! Click here to VOTE

Vijay (Bigil)

The ever-commercial Vijay grabbed all our attention this year with his performances as 'Raayappan' and 'Bigil' in Atlee's directorial Bigil. Vijay as the stylish coach impressed us more than usual this year!

Jayam Ravi (Comali)

Jayam Ravi, known for choosing challenging roles, rocked this time as a coma patient who tries to cope up with the modern world, after missing out 16 years of his life. Ravi was seen delivering both humour and social messages in Comali.

Ajith Kumar (Viswasam, Nerkonda Paarvai)

Ajith nailed two contradictory roles this year as a rural man and then an urban court lawyer. Ajith proved yet again that he is one of the versatile actors of Tamil cinema.

Rajinikanth (Petta)

Superstar Rajinikanth was seen as the most-stylish hostel warden ever in Petta! Thank you Karthik Subbaraj for giving K-town fans the Rajinikanth that we've always wanted!

Karthi (Kaithi)

Kaithi can be undoubtedly named as Karthi's one of the career best performances. Through Karthi's subtle yet mass acting, Kaithi became one of the best movies of 2019!

Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

If there is one Kollywood actor who is capable of nailing every role he does, it's Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay boldly essayed the role of a transgender (person) in Super Deluxe.

Parthiban (Otha Seruppu)

Parthiban is the man in Kollywood cinema with the most guts. Its not easy to be a 'one man army' in cinema, running the whole film all by oneself. Parthiban's thought of doing this itself deserves an all round applaud!

Dhanush (Asuran)

Dhanush's performance in Asuran is splendid in a way that, it is beyond his age and time. The National award winning actor never fails to amaze us with his experimental roles everytime!

Suriya Sivakumar (Kaappaan)

Suriya was seen delivering justice to his role as an SPG officer in Kaappaan. His sincerity and dedication to his roles continue with Kaappaan!

Sivakarthikeyan (Namma Veetu Pillai)

Siva promised the K-town fans during his initial entry to cinema that his main goal is to keep the audience entertained. Well! He keeps up his promise with NVP.

To Vote for your favorite actor, click here