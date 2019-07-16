Bigg Boss 3 Tamil Week 4 Eviction List: 5 Contestants To Feel The Heat This Time!
Bigg Boss 3 Tamil has now entered the fourth week with as many as 14 contestants inside the style. Vanitha Vijayakumar was the contestant who turned out to be the one who had to bid a good bye from the house. Now, with the commencement of yet another week, quite a few members of the house have now entered the danger zone. As usual, the Monday's episode gave out the eviction list of fourth week. Surprisingly, even this time, the nominations were taken by calling each member to the confession room. 5 contestants have entered the eviction list of fourth week. Read the article to know about Bigg Boss 3 Tamil Week 4 Eviction List.
Meera Mithun
Meera Mithun has entered the eviction list for the third consecutive week and she went on to receive record number of votes. As many 1 contestants nominated her name to the list. Losliya, Tharshan, Mugen Rao, Cheran, Sandy Master, Mohan Vaidya, Reshma, Madhumitha, Abhirami Ranganathan, Sherin, Kavin etc., were the inmates who nominated her due to various reasons.
Saravanan
Saravanan has made it to the eviction list this time as well with the actor receiving 7 votes. Mohan Vaidya, Reshma, Abhirami, Shrin, Tharshan, Mugen, Cheran etc., nominated him. Some of the contestants were the opinion that his comedies and comments are hurting the contestants.
Cheran
Cheran, who was there in the eviction list of the second week has now found a place in the week 4 eviction list as well. Kavin, Meera Mithun and Sandy Master were the contestants who nominated him. The major reason was that they found his behaviour during the jail task unacceptable.
Mohan Vaidya
Mohan Vaidya too has entered the danger zone for the second consecutive time. He received two nominations with Saravanan and Losliya nominating his name. It is being said that he is complaining for silly reasons.
Abhirami Venkatachalam
Abhirami Venkatachalam, who was the captain of the house in the previous week has made it to the danger zone in this week. Sakshi Agarwal and Saravanan nominated her with the latter citing that Abhirami's acts did leave Sakshi a bit confused.