Bigg Boss 3 Tamil Week 4 Eviction List: 5 Contestants To Feel The Heat This Time!

Meera Mithun

Meera Mithun has entered the eviction list for the third consecutive week and she went on to receive record number of votes. As many 1 contestants nominated her name to the list. Losliya, Tharshan, Mugen Rao, Cheran, Sandy Master, Mohan Vaidya, Reshma, Madhumitha, Abhirami Ranganathan, Sherin, Kavin etc., were the inmates who nominated her due to various reasons.

Saravanan

Saravanan has made it to the eviction list this time as well with the actor receiving 7 votes. Mohan Vaidya, Reshma, Abhirami, Shrin, Tharshan, Mugen, Cheran etc., nominated him. Some of the contestants were the opinion that his comedies and comments are hurting the contestants.

Cheran

Cheran, who was there in the eviction list of the second week has now found a place in the week 4 eviction list as well. Kavin, Meera Mithun and Sandy Master were the contestants who nominated him. The major reason was that they found his behaviour during the jail task unacceptable.

Mohan Vaidya

Mohan Vaidya too has entered the danger zone for the second consecutive time. He received two nominations with Saravanan and Losliya nominating his name. It is being said that he is complaining for silly reasons.

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Abhirami Venkatachalam, who was the captain of the house in the previous week has made it to the danger zone in this week. Sakshi Agarwal and Saravanan nominated her with the latter citing that Abhirami's acts did leave Sakshi a bit confused.