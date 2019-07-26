Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Cheran Becomes A Fan-favourite Post His Major Controversy? Here's What We Know
Cheran, quite a popular name in Kollywood, is currently participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 that kicked off a few weeks ago amidst a great deal of fanfare. During a recent episode of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show, the Maya Kannadi star got into an argument with Reshma, who was upset with him for shouting at her as part of a task. Following this, Reshma made rude comments about Cheran and this created a great deal of buzz for all the wrong reasons.
To make things worse, Sakshi Agarwal too treated him as bit harshly when he tried to console her. Now, it seems that these unfortunate events have helped Cheran win the sympathy of fans. In fact, many of them feel that he is the best person on Bigg Boss Tamil 3.
Qwerty:
U r wrong ! Look at the episode again. #Cheran was a character of #Strict Nattama. Where he should not tell that he is strict nattamai! He should with that character which doesn't even meant to reshma ! But #Reshma created it ! Such a poison #Reshma
Smita Sup
SmitaSup ·Replying to @BiggBossEnglish If her life experiences are true I'm afraid it has taught nothing to #Reshma. Doesn't she know what she did to #Cheran is also a form of abuse? She has lost the empathy she gained
Hanitha RadhaKrishnan
When first time i knw #cheran sir is one of the contestant on that day itself i thought he is not fit for this house why he cameAnytime he can be insulted like now happening,for me he is one of the great director cant see him like this#BiggBossTamil3
Vagula Bharanan
#Cheran Best person in #Biggboss3tamilWhy other housemates hurt him and still he apologies to everyoneOne who gives more today, definitely earns more in future.
Cheran.. The simple and humble housemate
Niruba
My mom is a neutral #biggbosstamil3 viewer, everyday she checks whether cheran sir is getting votes or not. Yday episode can be a game changer for him. #cheran sir can go far in BB. I thought he will be eliminated in first few weeks initially, but now he can be a strong contender
So, do you feel that Cheran is being treated unfairly? Tell us your views in the space below.