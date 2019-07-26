Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Cheran Becomes A Fan-favourite Post His Major Controversy? Here's What We Know

Qwerty:

U r wrong ! Look at the episode again. #Cheran was a character of #Strict Nattama. Where he should not tell that he is strict nattamai! He should with that character which doesn't even meant to reshma ! But #Reshma created it ! Such a poison #Reshma

SmitaSup ·Replying to @BiggBossEnglish If her life experiences are true I'm afraid it has taught nothing to #Reshma. Doesn't she know what she did to #Cheran is also a form of abuse? She has lost the empathy she gained

When first time i knw #cheran sir is one of the contestant on that day itself i thought he is not fit for this house why he cameAnytime he can be insulted like now happening,for me he is one of the great director cant see him like this#BiggBossTamil3

#Cheran Best person in #Biggboss3tamilWhy other housemates hurt him and still he apologies to everyoneOne who gives more today, definitely earns more in future.

My mom is a neutral #biggbosstamil3 viewer, everyday she checks whether cheran sir is getting votes or not. Yday episode can be a game changer for him. #cheran sir can go far in BB. I thought he will be eliminated in first few weeks initially, but now he can be a strong contender

