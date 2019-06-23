Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestants List: Cheran, Sherin, Sakshi Agarwal And Others!
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, the mega reality show which has a wide fan base among the Tamil audiences, has started its journey from today onwards. The excitement and craze for the next 100 days would be at their peak and TRP records are expected to be shattered. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 will be as starry as the previous seasons with a good number of celebrity contestants eyeing the coveted title. After a whole lot of rumours that came up regarding the contestants, now an official update on the confirmed contestants have come out. Read Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestants list to know the complete details.
Sakshi Agarwal
Rumours were doing the rounds that actress Sakshi Agarwal might be a part of the show and they have turned out to be true. The actress, who was seen in films like Kaala and Viswasam, is one among the major contestants of the show.
Abhirami Venkatachalam
Popular model and actress Abhirami Venkatachalam is also one among the contestants who is in the race for the title. The actress is a part of the upcoming big movie Nerkonda Paarvai, featuring Thala Ajith in the lead role.
Kavin
Kavin will be one among the prominent contestants representing the Television industry. He started off his career as an actor with a serial and Star Vijay and later, marked his presence as a television host as well.
Losliya
Losliya, who is a news presenter hailing from Sri Lanka, is also one among the proud contestants of the third edition of Bigg Boss Tamil.
Fathima Babu
Actress Fathima Babu is an artist who is well-known for her character roles in films. Along with Tamil movies, she has also marked her presence in other South indian languages. Fathima Babu is one among the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.
Madhumitha
Character artist Madhumitha, who has etched a place for her own in minds of the Tamil film audiences through her comical roles in many of the Tamil movies, has joined Bigg Boss Tamil 3.
Saravanan
Actor Saravanan, who is well-known for his performance in the film Paruthiveeran is also in the race for the title. He entered the show as the second male contestant.
Vanitha Vijayakumar
Vanitha Vijayakumar is one among the contestants of the third edition of the popular show. She is a popular actress and she had made her debut in films through the film Chandralekha, which featured Vijay in the lead role.
Cheran
It has been confirmed that Cheran is a part of the show. His presence is definitely going to be a good one for the show. He is a highly-acclaimed director as well as an actor.
Sherin
Actress Sherin will be one among the prominent celebrities of the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 house. She is a well-known face to the Tamil movie audiences. Previously, she was seen in the film Nanbenda.
Mohan Vaidya
As reported earlier by various media houses, Mohan Vaidya has turned out to be one among the contestants. He is a popular Carnatic singer, television presenter as well as an actor.
Tharshan Thiyagarajah
Tharshan Thiyagarajah is one among the contestants of the popular show, Tharshan is a model-turned-actor who hails from Sri Lanka.
Sandy Varghese
Sandy Varghese has made a stylish entry to to the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Sandy is a hugely popular choreographer who is well-known for his numerous works in Tamil films.
Mugen Rao
Mugen Rao is quite popular among the social media users. The highly popular singer from Malaysia has a huge fan base and his music videos are huge hits.
Reshma Pasupuleti
Reshma Pasupuleti has also walked in to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. She is a popular actress who is well-known for her works in Television serials and films.
(Photos Courtesy: Vijay Television Twitter Page)
