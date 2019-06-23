Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestants List: Cheran, Sherin, Sakshi Agarwal And Others!

Sakshi Agarwal

Rumours were doing the rounds that actress Sakshi Agarwal might be a part of the show and they have turned out to be true. The actress, who was seen in films like Kaala and Viswasam, is one among the major contestants of the show.

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Popular model and actress Abhirami Venkatachalam is also one among the contestants who is in the race for the title. The actress is a part of the upcoming big movie Nerkonda Paarvai, featuring Thala Ajith in the lead role.

Kavin

Kavin will be one among the prominent contestants representing the Television industry. He started off his career as an actor with a serial and Star Vijay and later, marked his presence as a television host as well.

Losliya

Losliya, who is a news presenter hailing from Sri Lanka, is also one among the proud contestants of the third edition of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Fathima Babu

Actress Fathima Babu is an artist who is well-known for her character roles in films. Along with Tamil movies, she has also marked her presence in other South indian languages. Fathima Babu is one among the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Madhumitha

Character artist Madhumitha, who has etched a place for her own in minds of the Tamil film audiences through her comical roles in many of the Tamil movies, has joined Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Saravanan

Actor Saravanan, who is well-known for his performance in the film Paruthiveeran is also in the race for the title. He entered the show as the second male contestant.

Vanitha Vijayakumar

Vanitha Vijayakumar is one among the contestants of the third edition of the popular show. She is a popular actress and she had made her debut in films through the film Chandralekha, which featured Vijay in the lead role.

Cheran

It has been confirmed that Cheran is a part of the show. His presence is definitely going to be a good one for the show. He is a highly-acclaimed director as well as an actor.

Sherin

Actress Sherin will be one among the prominent celebrities of the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 house. She is a well-known face to the Tamil movie audiences. Previously, she was seen in the film Nanbenda.

Mohan Vaidya

As reported earlier by various media houses, Mohan Vaidya has turned out to be one among the contestants. He is a popular Carnatic singer, television presenter as well as an actor.

Tharshan Thiyagarajah

Tharshan Thiyagarajah is one among the contestants of the popular show, Tharshan is a model-turned-actor who hails from Sri Lanka.

Sandy Varghese

Sandy Varghese has made a stylish entry to to the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Sandy is a hugely popular choreographer who is well-known for his numerous works in Tamil films.

Mugen Rao

Mugen Rao is quite popular among the social media users. The highly popular singer from Malaysia has a huge fan base and his music videos are huge hits.

Reshma Pasupuleti

Reshma Pasupuleti has also walked in to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. She is a popular actress who is well-known for her works in Television serials and films.