Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestants Salary: Who Takes Home The Maximum Pay?

Total Number Of Contestants In Fray

Bigg Boss 3 Tamil 3 started off with 15 contestants entering the house on day 1. Later, one more contestant joined the team the following day. In total, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has had 16 contestants so far.

The Highest-paid

As mentioned above, the show has the presence of some of the big names. Grapevine has it that Cheran is the highest-paid celebrity with the director receiving remuneration of Rs 10 lakh.

Other Contestants

Mohan Vaidya, Sandy Master, Saravanan and Kavin, etc., are some of the prominent names of Kollywood, who are a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Reportedly, these four contestants are being paid around Rs 35,000 per each episode.

Female Contestants

Some of the prominent Tamil actresses too are taking part in the show. Sakshi Agarwal, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Madhumitha, Reshma, etc., are some of the big names in the house. Rumours are rife that they are drawing a salary of Rs 25,000 per day at Bigg Boss Tamil 3 House.

Foreign Contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 also has the presence of some contestants hailing from abroad such as Sri Lanka and Malaysia. Losliya and Tharshan hail from Sri Lanka whereas Mugen Rao is from Malaysia. Rumour has it that they have been signed for Rs 5 lakh for the show.