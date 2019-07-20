Bigg Boss Tamil 3: A Very Surprising Eviction To Take Place Tomorrow?

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is gearing up to complete four weeks and the response that the reality show has received so far has been extremely good. So far, two contestants have been eliminated and now as many as 14 contestants are in the house. Now, the stage is set for yet another elimination and the audiences are eagerly looking forward to the weekend episodes to know more details.

Now, a few unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds regarding the contestant who has bid goodbye to the house in the fourth week. Mohan Vaidya, Meera Mitun, Cheran, Saravanan and Abhirami Venkatachalam are the contestants who have made it to the eviction list of the fourth week.

Meera Mitun was the contestant who received the maximum votes during the nominations and the talks doing the rounds on social media suggested that she might the one who will have to leave the house in this week's eviction. However, one of the reports by Indiaglitz.com, has an altogether different possibility to suggest regarding the next eviction in Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

According to their sources, it is being said that Mohan Vaidya is the contestant who will be eliminated in this week's eviction. For the uninitiated, Mohan Vaidya was in the danger zone last week as well but escaped from the eviction as he had received more number of votes. It is for the second consecutive week that he has made it to the eviction list and he received as many as five votes in the nomination round of the fourth week.

We have to wait for the weekend episodes to get a clear picture regarding the contestant who will be evicted. The eviction procedure will happen on Saturday and Sunday. The name of the evicted contestant will be announced on Sunday. The voting for the contestants will close at Saturday midnight.