Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Week 8 Elimination: Yet Another Female Contestant To Be Evicted?

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is set to complete its eighth week and the house is all set to witness yet another elimination. Five contestants are in the fray for this week's elimination and the reports that have been doing the rounds convey that a female contestant will be moving out of the house in the new elimination.

Kavin, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Losliya, Mugen Rao and Madhumitha are the contestants who have found a place in the eviction list. According to initial reports that have come up, Kavin and Mugen Rao are pretty safe as these two youngsters do enjoy a good fan base on social media. Mugen Rao was embroiled in a few controversies in the past week but still, some of the reports claim that his popularity has not dipped much.

Losliya, Abhirami Vekatachalam and Madhumitha are the three female contestants who are fighting it out in the eviction list. Losliya continues to remain popular despite making it to eviction list in the past two weeks. Hence, it is being considered that Losliya will emerge safe in this particular week as well.

Abhirami Venkatachalam and Madhumitha are the two other contestants in this week's eviction list. Madhumitha enjoys a good fan base but she had created a few issues in the past few days, which might have raised quite a few eyebrows.

Interestingly, Abhirami Venkatachalam had found a place in the eviction list of previous week's as well. In the past week, she somehow escaped from getting evicted and many believe that Abhirami might be shown the door by the end of this week.

Abhirami had an emotional break-down in the past week and she had requested the audiences to evict her from the house. There is a wide-spread belief that she holds more chance to be evicted. Anyhow, it is being said that after Reshma and Sakshi Agarwal, one more female contestant will go out of the Bigg Boss Tamil house through eviction. Let us wait and see what's in store.