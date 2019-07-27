Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Elimination Week 5: Not Meera Mithun But Another Contestant To Be Evicted?

It has been over a month since Bigg Boss Tamil 3 started and the show has managed to keep the audiences engaged so far. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 that started off with 16 contestants is now left with 13 contestants and three eliminations have already taken place.

Now, yet another weekend is here and the stage is set for the fourth elimination to take place. In this week, six members of the house have made it to the eviction list and an extremely tight competition is expected.

Meera Mithun, Sakshi Agarwal, Saravanan, Abhirami, Cheran and Kavin are the contestants who have found a place in the eviction list of Week 5. There is a wide-spread belief that Meera Mithun might go out of the house this week after some of the incidents that have taken place. Some of the social media users also believe that she might be voted out of the house since she is one among those contestants to have made it to the eviction list every week.

However, some of the reports that have come up reveal that the audiences will be in for a big surprise in the upcoming episodes. According to some reports, not Meera Mithun but Sakshi Agarwal will be eliminated from the house.

Sakshi Agarwal had made it to the eviction list after she received as many as seven votes in the nomination procedure. Earlier, she had entered the eviction list once but was saved after she got huge support from the public.

We have to wait for the weekend episodes to be aired to get a clear picture on the contestant who has been evicted. The elimination result for the fifth week will be announced on Sunday's (July 28, 2019) episode. Let us wait and see to know more about the eviction.

(Source: Behindwoods)