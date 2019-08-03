Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Elimination Week 6: This Popular Contestant To Be Evicted?

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is gearing up to complete six weeks and it needs to be said that the past few days have been eventful ones as far as the viewers are concerned. Along with the interesting tasks, the house also witnessed quite a few verbal wars. Meanwhile, the stage is set for the next eviction process and the voting process for week 6 elimination has ended.

Five contestants have made it to the eviction list this time. Sakshi Agarwal, Kavin, Madhumitha, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Reshma are there in this week's eviction list. Meanwhile, a few reports have been doing the rounds regarding the contestant who will be evicted this week.

According to reports, Sakshi Agarwal, who is one among the popular contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 might be shown the door in week 6. The Twitter reactions are not in favour of Sakshi Agarwal, who has had an issue with Kavin for the past couple of weeks. The issue between Sakshi Agarwal, Kavin and Losliya had hogged the limelight in the past few episodes.

However, many of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 viewers believe that Sakshi Agarwal is blowing the issue out of proportions despite Kavin apologising for his behaviour in the previous episodes. It is widely being believed that this might lead to Sakshi Agarwal's eviction from the house with the contestant receiving a lesser number of votes.

Nevertheless, we will have to wait for the weekend episodes to be aired to get a clear picture of the eviction. The name of the contestant who has been evicted will be announced on Sunday's episode. Moreover, the weekend episodes promise to be exciting ones since a whole lot of issues are expected to be addressed in these two episodes. So far, 4 contestants have been evicted from the house namely Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Mohan Vaidya and Meera Mithun.