    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Elimination Week 11: Cheran To Be Evicted?

    By Staff
    |

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is now in its eleventh week and we are only a few more days away from the grand finale. At present, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house has eight contestants and we are set to see a few more eliminations. The eleventh week has staged an interesting contest and some reports that have been doing the rounds on Twitter give us a hint that Cheran has been evicted. Meanwhile, it is also being said that he has been sent to the secret room.

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Elimination Week 11: Cheran To Be Evicted?

    Interestingly, the eviction list of Week 11 has five contestants featuring in it. Cheran, Sherin, Kavin, Losliya and Mugen Rao are the contestants who found a place in the eviction list after the nomination procedure that happened last Monday. Tight competition is happening with so many strong contestants making it to the eviction list.

    Some early trends suggest Kavin might emerge safe, especially since his reaction to Vanitha Vijayakumar in the past few episodes have won praises. Meanwhile, there were a few reports that Sherin might get fewer votes since it is for the first time that she is making it to the eviction list. However, the latest reports say that there has been a spike in her popularity as well. On the other hand, Mugen Rao also enjoys a good fan base, but it is being said that he is somewhat silent inside the house.

    According to an unofficial poll by IBTimes, Losliya is the contestant who's at the bottom. Losliya, who turned out to be the audiences' favourite straight away, has now found criticisers, with her attitude coming under the scanner. Nevertheless, she still enjoys a dedicated fan base. However, the latest reports on social media say that it is Cheran who has got evicted

    Well, the upcoming episodes will give us a clear picture of who has been evicted this weekend. Let us wait and see what's in store.

