Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Elimination Week 12: A Strong Contestant Gets Evicted?

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is slowly approaching the grand finale where the strongest contestants will enter the big battle. Now, the show hosted by Kamal Haasan is set to complete the twelfth week and the house is set to witness yet another eviction. In this week, as many as 5 contestants have been nominated to the eviction list and rumours doing the rounds reveal that Vanitha Vijayakumar, who is a strong contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, will get evicted in tomorrow's episode. Along with Vanitha Vijayakumar, Kavin, Sherin, Tharshan and Sandy are the contestants who are awaiting the public verdict.

Vanitha Vijayakumar came back to the house as a wild-card entry and has remained a strong contestant, considering the fact that she has been an active participant in most of the tasks assigned by Bigg Boss. However, she enjoys less public support owing to the way in which she had reacted to some of the issues and the verbal wars in which she got involved.

However, week 12 eviction list paved way for a strong contest. Vanitha Vijayakumar had opted for a different approach in the past week and she had found some supporters. Kavin had faced a few backlashes upon the entry of Losliya's parents inside the house. But still, he enjoys a pretty solid fan base. On the other hand, Sherin's popularity also increased when compared to the past week. Meanwhile, Tharshan and Sandy continue to remain as popular figures among the audiences.

Nevertheless, we will have to wait for Sunday's episode to know who exactly has been evicted. Let us wait and see what's on store.