English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Elimination Week 7: This Contestant Is Assured To Be Safe?

    By Staff
    |

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is gearing up to cross the half-way mark as Week 7 is all set to come to a culmination. Yet another eviction is on cards and all eyes are on the same as the eviction list of Week 7 has the prospects for an exciting contest.

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Elimination Week 7

    Four contestants were nominated for Week 7 elimination but Saravanan, who was one among the candidates in this list, was eliminated on Monday itself, which opened the doors for an equally exciting contest.

    Now, various rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the eliminations of Week 7. Sakshi Agarwal, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Losliya are the contestants in the Week 7 eviction list. Considering the trend in the online circuits, it is being said that Losliya is safe and will continue to remain in the house. She enjoys a widespread popularity even now and her fan base is pretty solid.

    A tight competition is expected to have happened between Sakshi Agarwal and Abhirami Venkatachalam. Interestingly, both contestants have found a place in the eviction list since the past few weeks.

    In this, it is also being said that Sakshi Agarwal has the chances to be evicted in Week 7. In the past week, it was Reshma who was evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and at the same time, reports also had come up that it was Sakshi Agarwal, who received the least number of votes. Considering that trend, there are high chances for Sakshi Agarwal to be evicted.

    At the same time, the fans also expect another interesting scenario on cards. It is being widely believed that the secret room will come in to play this time and thus hoping that there won't be any eviction for Week 7. Let us see what's in store. We will get to know further details regarding the eviction on Sunday's episode.

    More BIGG BOSS TAMIL 3 News

    Read more about: bigg boss tamil 3
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue