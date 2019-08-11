Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Elimination Week 7: This Contestant To Move Out Of The House?

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is gearing up to cross the half-way mark as Week 7 is all set to come to a culmination. Yet another eviction is on cards and all eyes are on the same as the eviction list of Week 7 has the prospects for an exciting contest.

Four contestants were nominated for Week 7 elimination but Saravanan, who was one among the candidates in this list, was eliminated on Monday itself, which opened the doors for an equally exciting contest.

Now, various rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the eliminations of Week 7. Sakshi Agarwal, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Losliya are the contestants in the Week 7 eviction list. Considering the trend in the online circuits, it is being said that Losliya is safe and will continue to remain in the house. She enjoys a widespread popularity even now and her fan base is pretty solid.

A tight competition is expected to have happened between Sakshi Agarwal and Abhirami Venkatachalam. Interestingly, both contestants have found a place in the eviction list since the past few weeks.

In this, it is also being said that Sakshi Agarwal has the chances to be evicted in Week 7. In the past week, it was Reshma who was evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and at the same time, reports also had come up that it was Sakshi Agarwal, who received the least number of votes. Considering that trend, there are high chances for Sakshi Agarwal to be evicted.

At the same time, the fans also expect another interesting scenario on cards. It is being widely believed that the secret room will come in to play this time and thus hoping that there won't be any eviction for Week 7. Let us see what's in store. We will get to know further details regarding the eviction on Sunday's episode.