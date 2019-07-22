Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Elimination: Mohan Vaidya Gets Evicted In An Emotional Episode!

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is all set to complete one month and the show has so far struck the right chords with the audiences. The fourth week of the show has come to a culmination and as usual, all eyes were on the eviction process, which was held on Sunday's episode.

Rumours were rife regarding the contestant who was to be evicted in the fourth week. With five contestants in the eviction list, things were perfectly set for a crackling episode. Mohan Vaidya, Meera Mitun, Saravanan, Cheran and Abhirami were the contestants in the eviction list of the fourth week.

Initially, it was revealed that Meera Mitun has been saved and the result was conveyed in an interesting manner. Later, Kamal Haasan went on to mention that Saravanan too is in the safe zone. After this, it was revealed that Abhirami too is out of the danger zone.

Cheran and Mohan Vaidya were the contestants in the final round and after a good share of suspense, Kamal Haasan revealed that Mohan Vaidya has been evicted from the house.

However, the episode turned out to be quite an emotional one with Mohan Vaidya breaking down into tears while bidding a good bye to the house. All the inmates of the house gave him a teary-eyed farewell. They came together to comfort him. At the same time, before bidding a goodbye to the house, the housemates clicked a grand selfie with Mohan Vaidya.

After coming on to the stage, Mohan Vaidya spoke highly about almost all the contestants of the house. But Mohan Vaidya couldn't resist his tears after a flashback video of his journey in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house was played. Before going off the stage, he once again got the chance to interact with the contestants through the LIVE camera. He conveyed his best wishes to all the contestants.