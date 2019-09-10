Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fans Get A Major Surprise From Producer M Saravanan's Wedding Photos!

Producer M Saravanan of Kuppathu Raja fame entered wedlock with Sravya Keerthana recently and pictures from the event are now out on online circuits. Many prominent celebrities from the Tamil film industry attended the event. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fans were in for a major surprise, from these pics, which have been doing the rounds on social media. Popular actor Saravanan, who was one among the participants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, had attended the wedding event of producer M Saravanan and Sravya Keerthana. The pictures of Saravanan with the newly-weds have gained huge popularity on social media.

Saravanan had to exit Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house owing to some controversial comments he had made during his tenure in the house. However, Saravanan, who is fondly called "Chithappu" by some of the fellow contestants, enjoys a decent fan base among the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 audience. They are indeed happy to find Saravanan at a public event, after his exit from the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.

Along with actor Saravanan, producer M Saravanan's wedding was also attended by popular film personalities. Actor and musician GV Prakash, who had played the lead role in M Saravanan's Kuppathu Raja, had made it a point to attend the wedding and wish the couple on the special occasion. Actor Parthiban also attended the event, which was held on Sunday. Director Adhik Ravichandran, director Shanmugham of Adangathey fame, comedian Saravana Sakthi, etc., also reportedly attended the wedding.