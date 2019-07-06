English
    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 First Elimination: Fahima Babu To Be Evicted From Kamal Haasan’s Show This Sunday?

    Last year, actor Kamal Haasan suffered a big setback when Vishwaroopam 2 under-performed at the box office and failed to impress critics. The film, a sequel to the 2013 release Vishwaroopam, never clicked with the masses and this proved to be its downfall. With the Vishwaroopam 2 fiasco in the past, the 'Ulaga Nayagan' is currently hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 3 that kicked of a few days ago. Just like the first two seasons, the current instalment too has grabbed plenty of attention as it features an interesting mix of contestants.

    Last week, there was no elimination and his proved to be a blessing for most contestants. However, things are completely different this around. An elimination is slated to take place tomorrow (July 7, 2019), which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3

    Now, here is a major update regarding Bigg Boss Tamil 3. According to a leading website, actress Fathima Babu has been eliminated from the show. The actress was trolled a lot after entering the show but soon impressed a section of the audience with her attitude.

    Interestingly, actresses Meera Mitun and Sakshi Agarwal are too popular with the public owing to the controversial behaviour. As such, most viewers were expecting them to get eliminated, which makes Fathima Babu's reported eviction quite shocking.

    So, do you think Fathima Babu's exit will change the dynamics of Bigg Boss Tamil 3? Tell us in the space below.

    Read more about: bigg boss tamil 3 fathima babu
