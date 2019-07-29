English
    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 First Open Nomination: Sakshi Agarwal And Losliya Shock Viewers!

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is entering the sixth week and things are all set to be even more interesting in the days to come. What is more exciting is that the house is all set to witness open nomination for the first time and the new promos of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 have thrown some interesting hints regarding this.

    All the promos that have come out on this day (July 29, 2019) show snippets about the nomination procedure that had happened. It seems like the audiences are in for a shocker with some of the contestants' choices. Especially, the first two promos have revealed the nominations made by Losliya and Sakshi Agarwal.

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Open Nominations: Sakshi Agarwal And Losliya Shock Viewers!

    It has been revealed that Sakshi Agarwal has nominated Kavin to the eviction list, which has come as a shocker to many. Sakshi Agarwal has also mentioned that she didn't nominate Kavin to the eviction list in the previous week. In the promo, Kavin could also be heard talking about Sakshi Agarwal, who has nominated her.

    In another promo released by the team, Losliya could be seen nominating two members to the eviction list - Madhumitha and Sakshi Agarwal. Losliya has cited the way in which Madhumitha finally reacted to her issue with Madhumitha as the major reason.

    Meanwhile, the third promo sent out by the team also throws light on the nominations made by Sherin and Tharshan. Sherin has nominated Losliya to the eviction list whereas Tharshan has picked Reshma. At the same time, it also seems like Reshma has nominated Cheran to the eviction list.

    Take a look at the third promo...

    All these promos have definitely raised the curisoity of the audiences. Meanwhile, it is not clear who all have made it to the final eviction list. We will have to wait for the full episode to be aired to get a clear picture regarding this.

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 17:21 [IST]
