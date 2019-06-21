Bigg Boss Tamil 3 House INSIDE PICS LEAKED: The Contestants To Get An Extremely Cosy Home!
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is just a couple of days away from its grand arrival and the fans are eagerly awaiting for the show to start its new journey. The show hosted by Kamal Haasan has a loyal fan base and the audiences do expect something really different this time as well. They are waiting to see a glimpse of the Bigg Boss Tamil House wherein which 15 contestants will live in the next 100 days. Meanwhile, a few inside pictures of the house have leaked online and these are sure to leave the audiences mighty impressed. Read on to know more details regarding this.
A Completely Different House
The team has opted for a completely different design for the house of the third season. It needs to be said that the new design would leave the the contestants and the audiences completely impressed.
The Bedroom
Here is a picture of the bedroom from the Bigg Boss House. The architecture is simply amazing with ample space on store.
The Swimming Pool
Much like the previous seasons, this time also the house has a well-designed pool area. The special zone adjacent to swimming pool area would garner the attention of all.
The Supreme Designs
The makers have opted to make the house even more catchy this time with the presence of art works as well. Here is one of the picture that talks about the impressive art works.
The Dining Area
Here is the huge dining area from the house. The large round table is very much spacious that would allow all the contestants to dine in at the same time.
The Kitchen Area
The kitchen area has got a very different theme and it would be a delight for the contestants to cook food out there. The food truck theme has definitely hit the chords.
The Paintings
The walls of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house has been designed with some fascinating paintings and in this picture you could see a few among them.
The Confession Room
This is supposed to be the most important room in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Yes, this is said to be the confession room of the house.
Kamal Haasan
Meanwhile, a few photos of Kamal Haasan, who reached the studio this morning for the shoot of the show, have come out in the online circuits.