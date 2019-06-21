Bigg Boss Tamil 3 House INSIDE PICS LEAKED: The Contestants To Get An Extremely Cosy Home!

A Completely Different House

The team has opted for a completely different design for the house of the third season. It needs to be said that the new design would leave the the contestants and the audiences completely impressed.

The Bedroom

Here is a picture of the bedroom from the Bigg Boss House. The architecture is simply amazing with ample space on store.

The Swimming Pool

Much like the previous seasons, this time also the house has a well-designed pool area. The special zone adjacent to swimming pool area would garner the attention of all.

The Supreme Designs

The makers have opted to make the house even more catchy this time with the presence of art works as well. Here is one of the picture that talks about the impressive art works.

The Dining Area

Here is the huge dining area from the house. The large round table is very much spacious that would allow all the contestants to dine in at the same time.

The Kitchen Area

The kitchen area has got a very different theme and it would be a delight for the contestants to cook food out there. The food truck theme has definitely hit the chords.

The Paintings

The walls of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house has been designed with some fascinating paintings and in this picture you could see a few among them.

The Confession Room

This is supposed to be the most important room in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Yes, this is said to be the confession room of the house.

Kamal Haasan

Meanwhile, a few photos of Kamal Haasan, who reached the studio this morning for the shoot of the show, have come out in the online circuits.