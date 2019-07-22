Bigg Boss Tamil 3 House's Big Secret Has Been Revealed By A Contestant!

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 was expected to garner everyone's attention after its commencement and the show hosted by Kamal Haasan has met all those expectations with the TRP ratings suggesting that the reality show has turned out to be the favourite pick of the audiences

At the same time, Bigg Boss Tamil has already witnessed as many as three evictions. Fathima Babu was the first one to go and she was followed by Vanitha Vijayakumar. Most recently, Mohan Vaidya was evicted from the house.

The audiences have been eager to know about the secrets inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Now, Vanitha Vijayakumar has revealed one of the interesting secrets inside the house. The popular actress, who was evicted in the previous week, spoke regarding the same in one of her recent interviews.

Reportedly, Vanitha Vijayakumar revealed that the lights won't be turned off inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house even at night. Interestingly, while the episodes are being aired, it is shown as if the lights would be dimmed and turned off during the night time with the night-vision cameras getting turned on. Now, the ex-contestant has spoken that the lights will be turned on after a few minutes and the contestants will have to sleep with these lights turned on.

Well, Vanitha Vijayakumar is turning out to be quite different from the contestants who have taken part in the show far. She has come up with some revelations which no other contestants of the previous seasons have spoken up. Vanitha Vijayakumar was also the captain of the house in the first week of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She was evicted by the end of the third week with the contestant receiving lesser number of votes.