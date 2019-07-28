Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Inside Pic Leaked? A Major Twist In The Elimination Is On Cards?

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 will be completing its fifth week today and all eyes are on the elimination that would take place in today's episode. With 6 contestants in the eviction list, there is an exciting contest taking place. Earlier, rumours had in it that Sakshi Agarwal might be bidding a goodbye to the house.

However, some of the latest reports doing the rounds on social media have an altogether different story to narrate. A picture, which is said to have been leaked from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, has garnered the attention of every Bigg Boss Tamil 3 follower.

The leaked picture suggests that Meera Mithun will be the contestant who will be moving out of the house. In the leaked picture, one can see Meera Mithun saying a good bye to the rest of the housemates and going out through the exit/entry door. Take a look at one of the tweet that has come out in connection with the same.

However, it is not clear whether this picture is from upcoming episode or note. Meanwhile, it is also being said that there might be a big twist in the elimination. It is being believed that Meera Mithun might be moved to the secret room in today's episode. We will have to wait for the eviction episode to be aired to get a clear picture regarding the same.

Cheran, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Kavin, Sakshi Agarwal, Saravan and Meera Mithun are the contestants in the eviction list. On Saturday's episode Kamal Haasan revealed that Cheran has been saved from elimination and will remain inside the house.