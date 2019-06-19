Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Lands In Trouble; Will Kamal Haasan's Show Be Banned?

In Legal Trouble

If the reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Tamil show has landed in legal trouble. According to the reports, a petition has been filed at the Madras High Court by an advocate named Sudhan, thus seeking a ban on the show.

The Reason?

According to the reports, a ban on the show has been asked for since it has been claimed that in Bigg Boss Tamil, housemates of the show wear some revealing costumes and speak adult content, which are not good for the youth.

To Be Censored?

At the same time, the advocate in his petition has also asked the court to not allow the popular show to be aired without getting a censor certificate from Indian Broadcast Foundation (IBF).

What Is The Status?

If the reports are to be believed, the petition has been admitted by the court. According to the reports, a hearing on the same is expected to be held soon.