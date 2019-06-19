Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Lands In Trouble; Will Kamal Haasan's Show Be Banned?
The wide section of the fans of Bigg Boss Tamil are eagerly waiting for the third edition of the show hosted by Kamal Haasan to begin. We are just a few days away from the grand launch ceremony of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. The previous two seasons enjoyed huge success and expectations are good enough on the third installment as well. While a whole lot of talks are doing the rounds regarding the contestants of the show, a shocking news in connection with the show has come up now. It seems like Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has landed in trouble. Read the article to know further details regaring the show.
In Legal Trouble
If the reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Tamil show has landed in legal trouble. According to the reports, a petition has been filed at the Madras High Court by an advocate named Sudhan, thus seeking a ban on the show.
The Reason?
According to the reports, a ban on the show has been asked for since it has been claimed that in Bigg Boss Tamil, housemates of the show wear some revealing costumes and speak adult content, which are not good for the youth.
To Be Censored?
At the same time, the advocate in his petition has also asked the court to not allow the popular show to be aired without getting a censor certificate from Indian Broadcast Foundation (IBF).
What Is The Status?
If the reports are to be believed, the petition has been admitted by the court. According to the reports, a hearing on the same is expected to be held soon.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 has been scheduled to commence on June 23, 2019. Kamal Haasan, who had hosted the previous two seasons will come on board as the host this time as well. However, this news regarding the legal trouble might have left the Bigg Boss Tamil fans a bit shocked.
READ: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: Is This The Final List Of Contestants?