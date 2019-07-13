Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Mohan Vaidya To Be Eliminated From Kamal Haasan’s Show Tomorrow?

It is no secret that 2019 was not a good year actor Kamal Haasan. The veteran actor-filmmaker suffered a big blow when Vishwaroopam 2 underperformed at the box office and ailed to impress critics. The film, a sequel t the 2013 release Vishwaroopam, never clicked with tthe masses and this proved to be its downfall. With the Vishwaroopam 2 debacle behind him, Kamal is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 3, which kicked of a nearly three weeks ago.

Last week, actress Fathima Babu became the first housemate to be eliminated and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans with some of them saying that she deserved a longer stint on the show.

This Sunday (July 14, 2019), another contestant is set to be eliminated, which has added to the curiosity surrounding Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Now, here is a major update about the show.

According to a leading website, Mohan Vaidya is likely to be evicted from the house tomorrow.

Mohan has had a fairly decent run on the show so far. While the singer initially avoided controversies, he eventually received flak for nominating Fathima Babu. Post her exit, the actress slammed Mohan and called him a 'fake person', which gabbed a lot of attention on social media. Needless to say, If Mohan is eliminated; it is bound to be a big shock for his supporters.