Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Police Enter The House To Question Meera Mithun?

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestants have already been embroiled in some controversies. Meera Mithun, who is one among the 13 contestants who are inside the house, was in the news earlier, when reports had come in that a police complaint was filed against her.

Now, if the reports that have come up are anything to go by, police officials have landed at the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, which is located at EVP Film city in Chennai. Reports suggest that cops are questioning Meera Mithun as a part of the investigation in connection with the complaint filed against her.

Rumours have in it that the investigation is in connection with an event fraud case. It is being alleged that she organized a group of people and collected money stating that she is the organizer of Miss Tamil Nadu 2019. However, no official update has come up regarding this. The makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 too have not responded to the news that has broke out.

Earlier, a similar incident had occurred when Vanitha Vijayakumar was inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. It was reported that police landed at the doorsteps of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house to question Vanitha Vijayakumar, over a complaint filed by her ex-husband in which it was claimed that the actress had kidnapped their daughter.

(Source: Puthiyathalaimurai TV)