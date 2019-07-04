Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Promo: Male Contestants Take A Dig At Female Counterparts?

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is in its second week and all the 16 contestants are still inside the house. The interesting tasks in connection with the show started off in the very first week itself. Now, the second week at Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house has witnessed even more interesting tasks and activities, which have definitely gained the attention of the fans.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 gives us a brief idea about one such interesting activity that the inmates have to perform. It seems like the contestants have to perform a role reversal, which in turn has ended up to be an entertaining affair.

In the latest promo, the male contestants could be seen dressed up as females and involving in some conversation. Interestingly, it is a sarcastic take on the events which have happened in the house so far. The fights and the verbal wars that happened between some of the female contestants of the house have seemingly been performed by the men, during the activity. Going by the promo, it seems like the contestants have even taken a sly dig at the Tamil Ponnu remark made by Madhumitha a few days ago. The female contestants could be seen enjoying the act being performed by the others.

Take a look at Bigg Boss Tamil Promo here..

It seems like today's episode will be a whole lot of fun and the above promo indicates the same. Meanwhile, the first eviction list is out with as many as seven major contestants of the show getting nominated. The voting procedure is currently underway and would be closed by Saturday midnight. Madhumitha, Meera Mitun, Cheran, Sakshi Agarwal, Saravanan, Kavin, Fathima Babu etc., are the contestants who have entered the first eviction list of the season.

