English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Trolls: These Housemates Have Already Been Targeted!

    By
    |

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has kick-started in a grand manner and for the next 100 days, some solid entertainment is assured. The show hosted by Kamal Haasan has a huge fan following and the popularity that has touched new heights upon the completion of two seasons is a rock-solid proof of the same. The netizens are too excited about the show with Bigg Boss Tamil 3 even trending on Twitter. The users have put in their mind to find the funny aspects associated with the show and trolls have already started to pour in on Twitter. What does the Twitteratie has to say? Whom all have they targeted the most? Here we take you through some of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 trolls that have come out.

    The Advice

    Some of the contestants of the previous seasons were present for the inaugural ceremony and Ganja Karuppu was seen giving some advice to Vanitha Vijayakumar. Here is a troll targetting the same in which it is being said that a contestant, who was ousted in the very first week is seen giving advice to a new contestant.

    The Inevitable Fight?

    On day 1, the contestants were seen exchanging pleasantaries. Bigg Boss house would be incomplete without fights. Here is a troll in which they have talked about the warm atmosphere on day 1 and what might happen after a few days.

    Trolls Targeting Madhumitha

    Madhumitha has joined the Bigg Boss House and some of her reactions on day 1 has got the eye of the trollers.

    Abhirami Venkatachalam Doesn't Get Spared

    Abhirami Venkatachalam's one particular dialogue got into the ears of the trollers. The actress was heard asking for food continuously and the social media users took a sarcasm out of that.

    Unhappy Fans

    While some of the fans are happy with the list of the contestants, some of them are seemingly very much unhappy and the above tweet conveys the same.

    Vanitha Vijaykumar's Entry

    It is known to all that Vanitha Vijayakumar and her father actor Vijayakumar are not on good terms. In the above troll, that particular angle has been covered by placing a scene from Vijayakumar's prominent movie.

    The Snehan-Cheran Connect

    Snehan was one among the major contestants of the first season on Bigg Boss Tamil. Here is a troll that has a take that Cheran might be the Snehan of the new season.

    Sherin Surprised Everyone?

    Sherin has come into the Bigg Boss Tamil house but some her fans were left surprised with her physical transformation.

    Gayathri Raghuram and Vanitha Vijayakumar's Connection

    Gayathri Raghuram was one among the active participants of the house in the first season. Now, here is a troll connecting Gayatri Raghuram and Vanitha Vijayakumar.

    READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestants List: Cheran, Sherin, Sakshi Agarwal And Others!

    More BIGG BOSS TAMIL 3 News

    Read more about: bigg boss tamil 3
    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue