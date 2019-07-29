English
    Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Meera Mithun Gets Evicted; Cheran Becomes The Hero And Tharshan The Villain!

    By Staff
    |

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 is progressing and the show has now completed five weeks. The audiences were glued to the television screens to know more about the eviction that would happen in the fifth week and the big result was announced on Sunday's episode.

    In the previous episode, it was announced that Cheran is in the safe zone. On Sunday's episode, Kamal Haasan announced that Kavin has been saved from elimination. After some time, it was also announced that Saravanan is safe.

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Update: Meera Mithun Gets Evicted; Cheran & Tharshan Top A Contest!

    In the final round, the suspense revolved around three contestants namely Meera Mithun, Sakshi Agarwal and Abhirami Venkatachalam. After some time, it was announced that Meera Mithun is the person who has been evicted from the house.

    At the same time, there was a widespread belief that Meera Mithun might be moved to the secret room and this week will be devoid of any eviction. At the same time, Sunday's episode proved that Meera Mithun has indeed been evicted from the house.

    On the other hand, the previous episode also witnessed an interesting activity. Each member of the house was handed three boards with the taglines Hero, Villain and Zero. The contestants were asked to place these boards corresponding to the names of the other contestants. Hero board can be placed on the person whom they feel is the best inside the house. Villain tag can be placed on the person whom they feel is the toughest competitor and Zero tag was to be placed on the person whom they feel makes zero impact.

    In this competition, Cheran and Tharshan emerged as the toppers. Cheran won the maximum number of Hero tags with the contestants stating that he is really an inspirational person who gives everyone the right advice. Tharshan gained the highest number of Villain tags and that too on a positive note since many of them found him to be a very promising competitor.

    bigg boss tamil 3
