Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Vote: Nominations To Happen But There Won't Be Any Elimination This Week!

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 just completed its ninth week and one more contestant was shown the door. Kasthuri, who entered the house has a wild-card entry was evicted in the previous episode. The much-popular reality show is all set to enter the tenth week but it seems like the upcoming week will be quite different from the previous ones. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 team is planning an interesting game with the contestants and it has been revealed that there won't be any elimination in this upcoming week. Kamal Haasan himself revealed this interesting information to audiences in the previous episode. However, the contestants are unaware about the same.

Interestingly, it is being said that nomination will happen like the previous weeks. It seems like the contestants will be asked to nominate other members to the eviction list but there won't be any voting procedure. It would be an exciting week to watch out for. Meanwhile, it seems like the stage is getting set up for a contestant to enter the secret room, which might probably happen in the next week. No contestant has been sent to the secret room in this season so far. There were a lot of speculations doing the rounds regarding the contestants who might enter the secret room. Earlier, in the previous episode, Kasthuri had refused to enter the secret room even though she was given such an option by the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 team. Along with Kasthuri, Tharshan, Sandy Master and Cheran were the other three contestants who were in the previous week's eviction list. It was Kasthuri who received the least votes and hence, was shown the door.

Meanwhile, Cheran is the new captain of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 show. As many seven contestants are inside the house. Along with Cheran, Tharshan, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sherin, Kavin, Losliya, Sandy Master and Mugen Rao are the contestants remaining in the race.