English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Week 6 Nomination List: Whom Will You Save?

    By
    |

    It has been over a month since Bigg Boss Tamil 3 started airing and four contestants have been shown the door so far. With the show in its sixth week, a new eviction list has been put out by the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 team.

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Week 6 Nomination List: Whom Will You Save?

    The nomination procedure for Week 6 happened on Monday's (July 29, 2019) episode and what was even more exciting is that for the first time, it was an open nomination in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The contestants were also surprised about the same.

    Each contestant was asked to come forward and give their nominations based on solid reasons. Interestingly, some of the choices that the contestants made left the audience a bit surprised. Based on the votes, the eviction list has been published and as many as four contestants will face the mandate this week.

    Take a look at the contestants who were nominated to the eviction list in Week 6...

    • Madhumitha, who was not in the eviction list for the previous two weeks, has made it to the list this time. She received as many as six votes.
    • Kavin has made it to the eviction list for the second consecutive week. This time, he went on to receive six votes.
    • Reshma has been nominated to the eviction list for the very first time in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She received four votes.
    • Sakshi Agarwal will also be facing the mandate in Week 6 as three contestants nominated her.
    • Abhirami Venkatachalam has entered the eviction list once again and this time she received two votes.

    Neverethelss, the nominations and the choices made by the contestants turned out to be the hot topic for discussions. Let us wait and see who would bow out of the show by the end of Week 6. The voting process is open now and will end on Saturday midnight.

    More BIGG BOSS TAMIL 3 News

    Read more about: bigg boss tamil 3
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue