Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Week 6 Nomination List: Whom Will You Save?

It has been over a month since Bigg Boss Tamil 3 started airing and four contestants have been shown the door so far. With the show in its sixth week, a new eviction list has been put out by the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 team.

The nomination procedure for Week 6 happened on Monday's (July 29, 2019) episode and what was even more exciting is that for the first time, it was an open nomination in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The contestants were also surprised about the same.

Each contestant was asked to come forward and give their nominations based on solid reasons. Interestingly, some of the choices that the contestants made left the audience a bit surprised. Based on the votes, the eviction list has been published and as many as four contestants will face the mandate this week.

Take a look at the contestants who were nominated to the eviction list in Week 6...

Madhumitha, who was not in the eviction list for the previous two weeks, has made it to the list this time. She received as many as six votes.

Kavin has made it to the eviction list for the second consecutive week. This time, he went on to receive six votes.

Reshma has been nominated to the eviction list for the very first time in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She received four votes.

Sakshi Agarwal will also be facing the mandate in Week 6 as three contestants nominated her.

Abhirami Venkatachalam has entered the eviction list once again and this time she received two votes.

Neverethelss, the nominations and the choices made by the contestants turned out to be the hot topic for discussions. Let us wait and see who would bow out of the show by the end of Week 6. The voting process is open now and will end on Saturday midnight.