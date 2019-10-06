Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Winner: Mugen Rao Beats The Competition In Style?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 will be aired tonight (October 6), and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. Now, here is a sensational update about the popular reality show. According to reports, Mugen Rao has beaten Sherin, Losliya and Sandy to win the coveted trophy. Moreover, he has also been offered a movie by Kamal Haasan's production banner Raaj Kamal International and this might propel him to the big league.

A survey carried out by a leading website had suggested that Mugen would win Bigg Boss Tamil 3. As such, these reports might be true. Interestingly, most fans feel that the results would have been pretty different had Tharshan not been eliminated last week.

Some reports also claim that the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 finale was an extravaganza to remember. The contestants were given special titles/awards, which upped the fun quotient big time. Vanitha Vijayakumar, who had several showdown during her stint on the show, bagged the 'Gutsy Woman' award, much to the delight of her well-wishers.

Similarly, Cheran was adjudged the 'Man With Discipline'. Kavin bagged the 'Game Changer' award while Sherin earned the tag of 'Best Friend' tag. If this is indeed the case, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fans are in for a treat.

So, do you think Mugen has indeed managed to win Bigg Boss Tamil 3 or is there a twist in the tale?