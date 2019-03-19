Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Raiza Wilson Says Everything People Know About Her Is Fake; Shocking Deets Out

In 2017, Raiza Wilson became the talk of the town when she participated in Bigg Boss Tamil and won hearts thanks to her bold nature and good looks. Now, the actress is in the limelight due to a surprising reason. She recently took to Instagram and said that the details mentioned in her Wikipedia page are incorrect. While this is unfortunate, such things happen frequently as Wikipedia pages can be created and edited by anyone who has access to the Internet.

Either way, we hope that Raiza and her team sort out the issue ASAP. In case you did not know, post her stint on Bigg Boss, she acted in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal and impressed fans with her performance. The film, also featuring Harish Kalyan in the lead, released alongside Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 and emerged as a big winner.

While talking about the movie, she had said that she never expected such an 'overwhelming' response to her performance.

"People know me through Bigg Boss. But I wasn't expecting so much love when it released. They were cheering throughout the film that I didn't know how to react," she had told a daily.

At present, she has the crime-thriller Alice and GV Prakash's Kadhalikka Yarumillai in her kitty. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming days.