English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Raiza Wilson Says Everything People Know About Her Is Fake; Shocking Deets Out

    By
    |

    In 2017, Raiza Wilson became the talk of the town when she participated in Bigg Boss Tamil and won hearts thanks to her bold nature and good looks. Now, the actress is in the limelight due to a surprising reason. She recently took to Instagram and said that the details mentioned in her Wikipedia page are incorrect. While this is unfortunate, such things happen frequently as Wikipedia pages can be created and edited by anyone who has access to the Internet.

    Either way, we hope that Raiza and her team sort out the issue ASAP. In case you did not know, post her stint on Bigg Boss, she acted in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal and impressed fans with her performance. The film, also featuring Harish Kalyan in the lead, released alongside Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 and emerged as a big winner.

    Raiza Wilson

    While talking about the movie, she had said that she never expected such an 'overwhelming' response to her performance.

    "People know me through Bigg Boss. But I wasn't expecting so much love when it released. They were cheering throughout the film that I didn't know how to react," she had told a daily.

    At present, she has the crime-thriller Alice and GV Prakash's Kadhalikka Yarumillai in her kitty. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming days.

    Read more about: raiza wilson
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue