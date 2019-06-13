Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: A Newly Setup Jail For Tougher Punishments?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 will commence its journey on June 23, 2019. The highly-popular show will be back in action with a new set of contestants fighting it out for the top title. Kamal Haasan will be hosting the show this time around as well and the promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 have been fascinating.

There have been rumours regarding the expected contestants list of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. Meanwhile, a few reports have also come out regarding an interesting addition in this show. If the reports that have come out are to be believed, the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 will have a jail, which would be similar to an underground jail, which would be like a cellar room.

In the earlier seasons, the contestants who crossed the boundaries or something of that sorts were punished by sending them to the jail, where they have to remain for quite some time. Now, if the reports that have come out are to be believed, this time, the punishment for the contestants will be even more tougher, with an underground jail coming into play. Earlier, such a concept was introduced in one of the seasons of Hindi Bigg Boss as well.

However, no official confirmation or update has come out regarding the introduction of such a jail in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. Let us wait for the commencement of the show to know whether these reports are true or not.

