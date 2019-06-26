Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: Abhirami Venkatachalam And Sakshi Agarwal Face The Ire Of Netizens!

To Be Eliminated?

Well, Abhirami Venkatachalam has had an eventful journey at the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 so far. However, some of the netizens believe that she might probably be the first person to be eliminated. Here is a tweet that suggests the same

#Abirami - Irritating fellow. Adutha vaaram veliya thookki kedasa poranga makkal #BiggBossTamil3 — • » кαвιℓαη « • (@itskabi) June 25, 2019

Not Happy With The Behaviour?

The Bigg Boss Tamil fans are seeming very much unhappy with the behaviour of Abhirami Venkatachalam inside the house. Some of the netizens are seemingly getting irritated with her behaviour and the above tweet is an example.

Sakshi agarwal and abirami are doing too much. Irritating both #BiggBossTamil3 — Anitha (@Pathma02) June 25, 2019

Sakshi And Abhirami

As mentioned above, Sakshi Agarwal and Abhirami Venkatachalam's behaviour to Meera Mithun has raised a few eyebrows.

#BiggBossTamil3#SakshiAgarwal's face has changed as soon as #MeeraMithun entered the house 😂 Lol. — ☆ Jensila Sharon •ﾟ (@SharonJensila) June 25, 2019

Sakshi's Reaction

Sakshi Agarwal is getting trolled for her change in behavious when Meera came into the house. Here is a tweet in which it has been mentioned that her face changed when Meera entered the house first.

About Abhirami

Interestingly, the netizens believe that Abhirami Venkatachalam could be the Yashika Anand of this season and here is a tweet that suggests the same.

#BiggbossTamil3 #Biggbosstamil sakshi and abhi are so rude!! i understand she has history with meera, but there is no reason to be so mean towards her & excluding her from the group!!



especially because they get other bigg boss members involved and tell the camera directly pic.twitter.com/I8QeXXW3NW — kirthi (@KirthiM_) June 25, 2019

Their Begaviout Towards Meera

Sakshi Agarwal and Abhirami continue to face the ire of the netizens. Here is a tweet which speaks about the behaviour of these two contestants towards Meera Mithun.