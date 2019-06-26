Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: Abhirami Venkatachalam And Sakshi Agarwal Face The Ire Of Netizens!
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 has kick-started on an interesting note with some of the events happening in the house garnering everyone's attention. Bigg Boss Tamil fans have got lots to discuss on the very first week. Probably, two contestants have grabbed the attention and they are Abhirami Venkatachalam and Sakshi Aggarwal. The former did even confess her fondness for Kavin, who is one among the major contestants. Meanwhile, these two celebrities are right now facing the ire of the netizens. Their behavious towards Meera Mithun, who has come into the house as the 16th contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house has raised quite a few eyebrows. Here is what the Twitterati has to say about these celebrities.
|
To Be Eliminated?
Well, Abhirami Venkatachalam has had an eventful journey at the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 so far. However, some of the netizens believe that she might probably be the first person to be eliminated. Here is a tweet that suggests the same
|
Not Happy With The Behaviour?
The Bigg Boss Tamil fans are seeming very much unhappy with the behaviour of Abhirami Venkatachalam inside the house. Some of the netizens are seemingly getting irritated with her behaviour and the above tweet is an example.
|
Sakshi And Abhirami
As mentioned above, Sakshi Agarwal and Abhirami Venkatachalam's behaviour to Meera Mithun has raised a few eyebrows.
|
Sakshi's Reaction
Sakshi Agarwal is getting trolled for her change in behavious when Meera came into the house. Here is a tweet in which it has been mentioned that her face changed when Meera entered the house first.
|
About Abhirami
Interestingly, the netizens believe that Abhirami Venkatachalam could be the Yashika Anand of this season and here is a tweet that suggests the same.
|
Their Begaviout Towards Meera
Sakshi Agarwal and Abhirami continue to face the ire of the netizens. Here is a tweet which speaks about the behaviour of these two contestants towards Meera Mithun.