Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Contestants: Celebrities Who Are Said To Be Approached By The Team!

Sakshi Aggarwal

Popular actress Sakshi Aggarwal is one of the celebrities, who is said to have been approached by the Bigg Boss Tamil team. Sakshi is a popular actress, who has acted in Tamil films like Kaala, Viswasam, etc.

Priya Anand

Rumours have also been doing the rounds that popular actress Priya Anand was also approached by the team for the third edition of Bigg Boss Tamil. Priya Anand is a very popular actress, who has been active in films of different languages.

Radha Ravi

Ever since the news regarding Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 came out, rumours were rife that senior actor Radha Ravi, has been approached to be a part of the highly-popular show.

MS Bhaskar

MS Bhaskar is definitely one among the most respected character actors of Kollywood. According to the report, the actor has also been approached by the team of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3.

Premgi

Premgi, who has etched a place for his own in the film industry, as a singer, actor and musician, is also said to have been approched by the team of Bigg Boss Tamil, for the show that is set to commence on June 23.

Kasthuri

Actress Kasthuri is yet another popular celebrity, whose name has been doing the rounds in connection with the contestants list of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3.

T Rajendran

Veteran film-maker and actor T Rajendar's name has also been doing the rounds in connection with the contestants list. The recent reports says that the team has approached him for the show.