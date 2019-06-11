Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Contestants: Celebrities Who Are Said To Be Approached By The Team!
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 is all set to commence in this month and the official announcement regarding the highly-awaited show surfaced a few weeks ago. The promos of Bigg Boss Tamil Season are already out in the online circuits and it has been confirmed that Kamal Haasan will be hosting the third edition of this highly-popular show.
Much like the previous year, there has been a whole lot of rumours that have surfaced in connection with the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. Now, one of the latest report by Indian Express, has sent out the names of the celebrities who are rumoured to have been approached for the show.
Sakshi Aggarwal
Popular actress Sakshi Aggarwal is one of the celebrities, who is said to have been approached by the Bigg Boss Tamil team. Sakshi is a popular actress, who has acted in Tamil films like Kaala, Viswasam, etc.
Priya Anand
Rumours have also been doing the rounds that popular actress Priya Anand was also approached by the team for the third edition of Bigg Boss Tamil. Priya Anand is a very popular actress, who has been active in films of different languages.
Radha Ravi
Ever since the news regarding Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 came out, rumours were rife that senior actor Radha Ravi, has been approached to be a part of the highly-popular show.
MS Bhaskar
MS Bhaskar is definitely one among the most respected character actors of Kollywood. According to the report, the actor has also been approached by the team of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3.
Premgi
Premgi, who has etched a place for his own in the film industry, as a singer, actor and musician, is also said to have been approched by the team of Bigg Boss Tamil, for the show that is set to commence on June 23.
Kasthuri
Actress Kasthuri is yet another popular celebrity, whose name has been doing the rounds in connection with the contestants list of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3.
T Rajendran
Veteran film-maker and actor T Rajendar's name has also been doing the rounds in connection with the contestants list. The recent reports says that the team has approached him for the show.
