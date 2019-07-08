Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Elimination: Here Is The First Contestant Who Got Evicted!

It has been two weeks since Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 started and the audiences have already bestowed their full interest on this highly popular show, which is being hosted by Kamal Haasan. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 started off with as many as 16 contestants in it. The first week went away without witnessing any elimination and now, the first eviction from the house has occurred.

Earlier, there were rumours doing the rounds regarding the contestant who has got evicted from the house and now, those rumours have indeed turned out to be true. Popular actress Fathima Babu has turned out to be the first contestant to move out of the house in this season.

There were as many as seven contestants in the eviction list of the past week. Along with Fathima Babu, contestants like Meera Mitun, Madhumitha, Cheran, Sakshi Agarwal, Kavin, Saravanan etc., also found a place in the first eviction list of this particular season.

On Sunday's episode, the name of the contestant who has to move out of the house was announced. The show started off with a whole lot of suspense. Initially, it was announced that Kavin and Madhumitha are out of the danger zone since they received a good number of votes.

Later, towards the end of the previous episode, the name of the contestant who got evicted was announced through an interesting puzzle game with each of the five contestants getting a piece of the puzzle game. Initially, it was revealed that both Meera Mitun and Saravanan are out of the danger zone. Later, it was revealed that Cheran and Sakshi Agarwal too will remain inside the house. Finally, the audiences got to know that it is Fathima Babu who got evicted.

She bid adieu to fellow members inside the house. Bigg Boss also asked Fathima Babu to break the winner's medal which she had won during an activity in the previous episode.